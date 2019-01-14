'Karnataka BJP MLAs in Gurugram to make a strategy for LS polls'

BJP MLAs from who have camped themselves here on Monday evening said that they had assembled to make strategies for the coming polls and had not run away fearing poaching by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Shashikala Jolle, an MLA from Nippani constituency, said: "There are 104 BJP MLAs and we are together. We have been called here to strategise for the upcoming elections. There are no talks of forming the government. If there is anything, our leaders will tell you."

Another BJP lawmaker said that the BJP does not need to disrupt the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance government, claiming there are internal rifts among their ranks and they will fall out soon.

"JD(S) and both lacked the number to form the government. So they formed an alliance. Now, there are fights between them. There is no need for us to ensure a premature end for their reign," the MLA from Hiriyur constituency said.

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three MLAs visited earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress alliance government in

However, unit BS Yeddyurappa refuted those charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' visit, and accused the Congress-JDS alliance of poaching bid.

Later in the day, Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Yeddyurappa of fabricating stories, adding that there is no need for the Congress-JDS alliance to poach on any party's lawmakers.

