'Karnataka BJP MLAs in Gurugram to make a strategy for LS polls'

-
ALSO READ
Yeddyurappa demands whitepaper on state's finances
Congress wins majority seats in Karnataka civic polls (Third Lead)
Local poll results in Karnataka show people's continued support for BJP: Shah
Cong-JDS used money, muscle power to win by-polls, claims Yeddyurappa
JDS-Cong govt stable, will complete 5 years, CM Kumaraswamy
-
BJP MLAs from Karnataka who have camped themselves here on Monday evening said that they had assembled to make strategies for the coming Lok Sabha polls and had not run away fearing poaching by the ruling Congress-JDS alliance.
Speaking to ANI, Shashikala Jolle, an MLA from Nippani constituency, said: "There are 104 BJP MLAs and we are together. We have been called here to strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. There are no talks of forming the government. If there is anything, our leaders will tell you."
Another BJP lawmaker Poornima Srinivas said that the BJP does not need to disrupt the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance government, claiming there are internal rifts among their ranks and they will fall out soon.
"JD(S) and Congress both lacked the number to form the government. So they formed an alliance. Now, there are fights between them. There is no need for us to ensure a premature end for their reign," the MLA from Hiriyur constituency said.
The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JDS-Congress alliance government in Karnataka.
However, Karnataka BJP unit chief BS Yeddyurappa refuted those charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JDS alliance of poaching bid.
Later in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Yeddyurappa of fabricating stories, adding that there is no need for the Congress-JDS alliance to poach on any party's lawmakers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU