FIR against former CM Ajit Jogi , his son and others in Antagarh tape scam

An FIR has been registered against former Ajit Jogi, his son , BJP and former Rajesh Munat, and former Raman Singh's Puneet in the Antagarh tape scam case.

The audio tapes were related to the Assembly by-polls in 2014, and purportedly carried conversations among Ajit Jogi, his son and over poll-fixing. It hinted at huge political compromises being made among the trio and candidate

The FIR was lodged by at the station in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)