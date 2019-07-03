High tide expected in Mumbai at 12:35 pm

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 12

It should be noted that tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

Apart from Mumbai, after reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months, monsoon has finally arrived in Madhya Pradesh but it will take a few days more to reach Gwalior and Chambal.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas such as Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD.

Due to heavy rains, roads in the tribal zone of Khargone district were waterlogged. The roads were jammed for as many as three hours due to river drains.

The blockage of roads posed a problem for the two-wheelers and bullock carts. One of the bike riders was also swept by the flooding waters but was rescued by the locals.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana.

