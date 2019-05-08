FIR filed against 50 people for assaulting Milind Ekbote in Pune

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 40-50 people for assaulting Milind Ekbote, an accused in the violence case, at Zendewadi village in Pune, police said.

According to police, sustained injuries after he was attacked at an event organised to commemorate on Tuesday.

"An FIR has been registered against 40-50 people for assaulting at Jhendewadi village in The accused are members of organisation which is also a part of. Some differences occurred between them as Ekbote filed a complaint against accused of corruption in gaushala run by them," police said.

Police have identified three to four accused, however, their identities are yet to be revealed as no arrest has been made so far.

The accused have been booked under sections 143, 147, 149, 323, and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, and investigation in the matter is underway.

Presently, Ekbote is facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits in the violence that erupted in on January 1, 2018, and left one dead and several others injured, including 10 policemen.

Violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road for the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Bhima- war on

On January 16, Sessions Court gave relief to Ekbote as it allowed him to interact with media, deliver public speeches and move freely within as well as outside the country.

