Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

A few shops at a market located in area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

The shops, located in Jadhav Market, were engulfed in flames, however, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Nala Sopara area soon after the fire broke out.

No causalities have been reported, so far. Firefighters are at the spot conducting cooling operations.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)