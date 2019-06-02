President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

on Sunday wished the residents of for a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of Formation Day.

Taking to to extend his wishes on their statehood day, the said, "Greetings and good wishes to the people of on My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind."

The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K was elected as the of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.

Yesterday, state Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM Sri K expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay."

is all decked up with festive lighting as the city gets ready to celebrate today.

To mark the occasion, important government buildings including the and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.

The day will be observed by hoisting the flag in every district of the state. K will be participating in the celebrations at Public Gardens.

SK Joshi and DGP Sri Mahender Reddy would also participate in the State Formation Day celebrations.

June 2, 2019, marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, marking the official formation of India's youngest state in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)