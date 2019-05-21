JUST IN
Firefox 67 promises protection against cryptomining

Mozilla has released the latest version of its Firefox browser that promises to be faster and more secure.

Firefox 67 uses time management strategy to prioritise tasks and perform them in optimal time. For instance, deprioritising least commonly used features, suspending idle tabs, and more.

One of the interesting privacy features embedded in Firefox 67 is the browser's ability to block fingerprinting and cryptomining to mitigate risks and deliver a safe browsing experience. You can eliminate such activities carried out on your CPU by enabling content blocking for cryptominers and fingerprinters in the settings.

