US Postal Service tests mail delivery via a self-driving truck

Pandora finally launches desktop app, but only for Mac users

Pandora fans will finally be able to stream their favourite music and entertainment content on their desktops.

Pandora announced the launch of its new desktop app for Mac that supports keyboard controls, on-screen song notifications, and includes new Pandora Modes, the official blog notes.

Pandora desktop app is compatible with macOS version 10.10 and above. The company promises to soon launch a version for Windows as well.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 21:32 IST

