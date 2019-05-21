Huawei gets temporary relief from US ban

A day after major tech companies including Google, Qualcomm, and Intel agreed to follow US orders and cut ties with Huawei, the Trump administration decided to provide some temporary relief to the troubled company.
The US Department of Commerce announced that it is issuing Huawei a 90-day exemption from trade restrictions through a Temporary General License (TGL). It grants operators time to make other arrangements and authorises specific, engagement in transactions involving the export, reexport, and transfer of items.
This license also allows operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks for the stated period. The Department will evaluate whether to extend the TGL beyond 90 days.
