Extreme weather, rain expected in Mumbai ahead of cyclone Vayu on June 13: IMD

The cyclone Vayu is expected to reach the city's latitude on Wednesday morning, leading to extreme and rain, said the (IMD) on Tuesday.

"The cyclone is expected to hit between Porbandar and Veraval in on the morning of June 13. It will be a severe cyclonic storm with wind gusting at the speed of 135 Kmph," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General,

Hosalikar said the cyclone is expected to reach Mumbai's latitude on Wednesday morning. "The Cyclone is currently moving at the speed of 540 south-west of Mumbai," he said.

Fishermen in the open ocean have been called back and people living near the coast have also been instructed about the course of action by the local authorities.

IMD is keeping track of the speed and movement of the cyclone and releasing a bulletin every three hours. While ports will not be affected, one port warning has been issued anticipating to rough

Meanwhile, various houses have been demolished due to erosion in Valiyathura village of in

"No one has come to enquiring anything. Our lives are in a depressing state," said one of the victims.

"When we went to the nearby school, they tried to send us away. 7-8 families were living in one classroom. Now there are around 20-25 people in the same room but we have no food," he added.

