First EU citizens may be vaccinated against Covid-19 by December-end

First European Union citizens could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the next month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday.
The pandemic situation remains serious, "with nearly 3,000 deaths a day," von der Leyen admitted. Relaxing restrictions "too much and too fast" could lead to a third wave after Christmas, the European Commission president warned, calling on the EU to "learn from the summer."
"But there is also good news. The European Commission has by now secured contracts on vaccines with six pharmaceutical companies. The first European citizens might already be vaccinated before the end of December. There is finally light at the end of the tunnel ... Vaccines are important, but what counts is vaccination," von der Leyen told the European parliament.
