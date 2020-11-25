Jaishankar conveys condolences on demise of Bahrain PM Prince Khalifa

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to the Bahraini leadership on the demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa during his ongoing visit to the Gulf nation.
Prince Khalifa, one of the world's longest serving prime ministers, passed away on November 11 at the age of 84 in the US where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailment. He was buried on November 13.
The uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, Prince Khalifa had served as prime minister of Bahrain from 1970 until his death, having taken office over a year before Bahrain's independence in 1971.
On a two-day visit to Bahrain from November 24 to 25, Jaishankar held talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.
During the meeting, the external affairs minister conveyed condolences on the demise of Prince Khalifa.
"Started Bahrain visit with a warm meeting with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. Conveyed sincere condolences on the passing away of former PM HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa," Jaishankar tweeted late Tuesday night.
On November 13, the Embassy of India in Bahrain held a condolence meeting on the demise of Prince Khalifa.
"All the officials and staff members of the Embassy were present on the occasion to pay respect to the departed soul," the embassy had said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Piyush Srivastava talked about the immense contributions of the late prime minister in furthering the bilateral partnership, and about his special care and affection for the Indian community in the Gulf kingdom.
The Ambassador also read out the condolence message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting.
With his passing away, the world has lost a great and visionary statesman who will be remembered and admired for his outstanding contribution towards the development of the Kingdom of Bahrain in many different fields. As a friend and well-wisher of India, he guided our bilateral engagement to newer heights. He will be remembered for his genuine warmth and affection for India and its people," Prime Minister Modi said in his message.
The Indian embassy had also flown the national flag at half mast to pay respect to the departed soul.
