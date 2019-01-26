Indian Embassy in Nepal honours kins of deceased Indian soldiers on 70th Republic Day

-
-
The Embassy of India here on Saturday read out the President of India's message and honoured the widows and kins of the deceased soldiers of Indian Armed Forces by announcing cash reward worth 7.26 Crore Nepali Rupees, apart from distributing blankets, to celebrate the occasion of the 70th Republic Day of India.
A press statement released by the Embassy of India here stated that Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri hoisted the national flag and read out the President of India's message on the occasion. The Flag hoisting ceremony was attended by over 1500 Indians and friends of India. The students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Modern Indian School and the Swami Vivekananda Culture Centre, Kathmandu sung patriotic songs followed by a scintillating performance by the Nepal Army Band.
On the occasion, the Ambassador honoured two 'Veer Nari', nine widows and three next of kins of deceased soldiers of Indian Armed Forces by distributing their dues worth 7.26 Crore Nepali Rupees and a blanket to each one of them. The Embassy further unveiled the 'Bhu Puu-2018' magazine covering the welfare initiatives of the Government of India for ex-servicemen domiciled in Nepal.
On the occasion, the Ambassador presented the keys of 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit organisations and educational institutions of different districts of Nepal. Since 1994, the Government of India has gifted 722 ambulances and 142 buses to various organizations across Nepal to expand access to health care and educational services in Nepal. The Embassy also announced book grant to 54 educational institutions and libraries across Nepal to promote access to educational material to students in remote areas.
Later in the day, the Ambassador hosted a reception at the India House in Kathmandu. Retired Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. To mark the seven decades of India-Nepal diplomatic ties, Pun along with the Ambassador, also released a book titled "India & Nepal- 70 Years of Diplomatic ties" on the event, which was attended by more than 1000 dignitaries, including senior political leaders & public personalities.
