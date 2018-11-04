Fluorescent markers may help surgeons remove dangerous brain tumour cells

According to a new research, a that highlights cells can help surgeons spot and safely remove brain cells.

The study was presented at the 2018 NCRI Conference. The research was presented by Dr Kathreena Kurian, an Associate in brain research at the and neuropathologist at North Bristol Trust, UK. The study was led by Colin Watts, of and chair of the brain programme at the University of Birmingham, UK.

The research was carried out with patients who had suspected glioma, the most common form of Treatment usually involves to remove as possible, but it can be challenging for surgeons to identify all of the cancer cells while avoiding healthy brain tissue.

Researchers say that using the fluorescent marker helps surgeons to distinguish the most cells from other brain tissue and they hope this will ultimately improve patient survival.

" are difficult to treat with survival times often measured in months rather than years. Many patients are treated with and the aim is to safely remove as much of cancer as possible. Once a is removed, it is passed on to a who examines the cells under a microscope to see if they are 'high-grade', cells, or 'low-grade' slower growing cells. And we can plan further treatment, such as or chemotherapy, based on that diagnosis," explained Dr. Kurian.

The researchers used a compound called 5-aminolevulinic acid or 5-ALA, which glows pink when a light is shone on it. Previous research shows that when consumed, 5-ALA accumulates in cancer cells and this means it can act as a fluorescent marker of high-grade cells.

The study involved patients with suspected treated at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, in or in Cambridge, UK. They were aged between 23 and 77 years, with an average (median) age of 59 years. Before to remove their brain tumours, each patient was given a drink containing 5-ALA.

Surgeons then used operating microscopes to help them look for fluorescent tissue while removing from the patients' brains. The tissue they removed was sent to the pathology lab where scientists could confirm the accuracy of the surgeons' work.

A total of 99 patients received the 5-ALA marker and could be assessed for signs of fluorescence. During their operations, surgeons reported seeing fluorescence in 85 patients and 81 of these were subsequently confirmed by pathologists to have high-grade disease, one was found to have and three could not be assessed.

In the 14 patients where surgeons did not see any fluorescence, could be subsequently evaluated by pathology but in all these cases, was confirmed.

"Neurosurgeons need to be able to distinguish tumour tissue from other brain tissue, especially when the tumour contains fast-growing, cells. This is the first prospective trial to show the benefits of using 5-ALA to improve the accuracy of diagnosing during surgery. These results show that the marker is very good at indicating the presence and location of cells," said Watts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)