Former Afghan PM praises Pak's role in peace process

Afghanistan's former on Sunday lauded Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process, during a visit to the country for a conference.

" is a very important country and could play a key role in bringing peace and now they are doing it," the former told in Bhurban.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in "bringing to the negotiating table," the reported.

"I praised Pakistan's sincere efforts and I am sure they will continue its help to bring peace in our country," Hekmatyar said.

The 71-year-old leader was received by Pakistan's upon his arrival to the country on Saturday. 57 other Afghan leaders accompanied Hekmatyar during his visit for a peace conference.

"We welcome every country and individual who is taking any step for peace War always ends with peace and now the war in our country will also end with peace," he added.

He also demanded the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, outlining that the Afghan people need to "decide their future.

