NSUI Goa objects Akshay Kumar's appearance in govt's ad on road safety

The Students' Union of Goa (NSUI) on Friday wrote to and Narendra urging to remove Kumar from a government advertisement on road safety with a theme 'Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha'.

The advertisement featuring Kumar was launched in 2018 to launch a 'Road Safety Awareness Programme' across the country.

NSUI said that an Indian citizen has the right to be an and represent the government in its advertisements.

"With utmost seriousness, we object to this appearance of a Canadian citizen in a government advertisement with the theme "Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha" where Kumar is acting as a It is also not acceptable for all the Indian citizens to see a Canadian representing the government of India," NSUI said.

Appealing to dismiss the advertisement at the earliest in the interest of the citizens of India, NSUI said: "Although we strongly believe in the message that is been given in the advertisement, but as an Indian citizen we strongly believe that only an Indian citizen has the right to be an and represent the government in an advertisement run by the transport."

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar had said he does not understand the "unwarranted interest and negativity" about his citizenship adding that he is a tax-payer in and intends to make the country 'stronger and stronger.'

"Really don't understand unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India," Kumar wrote on his handle.

He has been trolled lately due to his absence from the polling booths during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Mentioning that the citizenship issue concerning him is constantly dragged into needless controversy, Kumar wrote, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."

Recently, the also became the talk of the town for his 'non-political interview' with Narendra

