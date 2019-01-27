Former SSP wanted in Behbal Kalan firing case arrested

Former SSP Sharma, who was wanted for Behbal Kalan firing, was arrested on Sunday morning from his house here.

He was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at 4.30 am following a raid at his house.

During the raid, Sharma tried to escape by jumping over the wall but was nabbed.

In 2015, a case was filed against unidentified police officials at station in district after two persons were killed in police firing during an anti-sacrilege protest.

Later in August 2018, acting on the recommendations of the retired Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, the included names of four police personnel in the FIR of the case.

Names of Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers Sharma along with Bikramjit Singh, Pardip Singh and Amarjit Singh were added to the case following the directives of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)