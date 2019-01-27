CBI officer who lodged FIR against Chanda Kochhar, others transferred

The CBI officer-in-charge who lodged FIR in the alleged irregularities pertaining to the sanctioning of loans by the ICICI bank, has been transferred out.

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and others in the case.

Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was of Police (SP) of Banking and Securities Fraud Cell of CBI, Delhi, was transferred to CBI's Economic Offences Branch in Ranchi,

He had signed FIR against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and others on January 22 in connection with ICICI-Videocon case.

On January 24, CBI booked former Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Videocon MD Venugopal Dhoot in a case of alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans by the

Kochhar had quit the ICICI on October 4 last year in the wake of allegations that she had favoured Videocon in the lending processes because the company's founders had invested in a company of her husband

The CBI filed cases against the three along with some others after conducting raids at four premises in Maharashtra, the investigating agency had said.

The preliminary enquiry apparently showed that from June 2009 to October 2011, had allegedly sanctioned six high-value loans to various companies, CBI sources said.

had taken over the post of the of the ICICI Bank on May 1, 2009.

The M/S (NRL) and M/S (SEPL) have also been named in the case registered by CBI.

It is alleged that SEPL was initially incorporated by Dhoot and his associate Vasant Kakade and the ownership of the company was later transferred to by selling the shares of the company to (PET) which was owned by Kochhar.

It was also alleged that Dhoot had invested a large amount of funds in Nupower months after the received Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)