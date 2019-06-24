Four BJP workers sustain burn injuries while torching effigy

At least four BJP workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged of a nine-month-old girl in Subedari area of Telangana's Urban district on Monday.

The party workers, led by BJP Urban Rao Padma, had staged a protest demanding justice for the family of the victim and sought a response from the government.

"The protesters had brought an effigy to burn, while Raju had brought petrol. When they tried torching the effigy, the fire spread and caused burned some of the people nearby. One protestor - Srinivas - received around 30 per cent burn injuries while three others, including Rao Padma, received minor burn injuries," said

A police vehicle was also damaged while taking the burn victims to the hospital.

"Two cases have been registered in station in the incident. One, against the protestors under sections of unlawful activity and damaging police property and another against Raju under negligence for pouring petrol on the effigy," said.

