Indian elections an inspiration to democracies around the world: USA

Congratulating on his electoral victory once again, the on Friday highlighted that the Indian elections "serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world," in an official press release.

"India's elections are the largest exercise in democracy in human history and serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the We applaud the Indian people for turning out to vote in historic numbers and the for their exceptional execution of this massive undertaking," a statement issued by said.

The and enjoy a strong strategic partnership that stands on a foundation of shared values, extensive people-to-people ties, and a commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

"We look forward to working with the newly elected government on a range of important issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defence and security cooperation, countering the threat of terrorism, and enhanced collaboration in space. We are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue," Ortagus lastly said.

Wishes have been pouring in for PM ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

US Donald Trump, along with his deputy, and several other American leaders have extended their wishes to PM on his re-election.

"Congratulations to @NarendraModi and his on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" the US had tweeted.

Scores of leaders, right from in the East to in the West, have wished the for securing a resounding mandate in the latest Indian

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)