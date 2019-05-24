Indian elections an inspiration to democracies around the world: USA

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory once again, the United States on Friday highlighted that the Indian elections "serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world," in an official press release.
"India's elections are the largest exercise in democracy in human history and serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world. We applaud the Indian people for turning out to vote in historic numbers and the Government of India for their exceptional execution of this massive undertaking," a statement issued by US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.
The United States and India enjoy a strong strategic partnership that stands on a foundation of shared values, extensive people-to-people ties, and a commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.
"We look forward to working with the newly elected government on a range of important issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defence and security cooperation, countering the threat of terrorism, and enhanced collaboration in space. We are confident that the strong and upward trajectory of our partnership will continue," Ortagus lastly said.
Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
US President Donald Trump, along with his deputy, advisor and several other American leaders have extended their wishes to PM Modi on his re-election.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" the US President had tweeted.
Scores of world leaders, right from Japan in the East to Canada in the West, have wished the BJP leader for securing a resounding mandate in the latest Indian general elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
