Calling for fresh elections, UK's of the Opposition on Friday cast doubt on Theresa May's ability to govern and sarcastically lauded her decision to resign.

" is right to resign. She's now accepted what the country's known for months: she can't govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party. Whoever becomes the new Tory must let the people decide our country's future, through an immediate General Election," he tweeted.

Speaking right outside 10, Downing Street, the embattled British on Friday announced her decision to quit from her post on June 7, after her Brexit deal failed to get the green signal thrice in the May also said that she will resign as of the on the same date.

Expanding on his statement, later said: "Well at a human level, I listened to her statement this morning, and one can understand the stress that she's going through as any human being would be going through in this situation. But her description of this country is something that I don't recognise."

"When the UN produces reports that there are 14 million people in Britain living in poverty, when 1,30,000 children are living in insecure accommodation, then I think we've got to recognise there is a need for a change of direction in this country, and she's not offered it. And I'd be very surprised if any of her successors offered it," he stated in a video posted on his page.

May's decision to step down comes amid uncertainty over the UK's future in the next few months, whether it leaves the EU with or without a deal.

May took office as UK's in July 2016 after her predecessor and party colleague stepped down from the post, following the Brexit referendum, which saw 52 percent of the electorate voting in favour of the country leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, suggest that a new Prime Minister will be in office by mid-July.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)