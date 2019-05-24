Chinese investments in Pak under BRI initiative risky, says expert

A Chinese-born American has raised apprehensions that may be at risk of falling into a trap with its Belt and Road Initiative, as its heavy investments in like are unsafe.

"Many of China's BRI partner are risky - including Pakistan, a major recipient of investments under the scheme. In addition to its high political, economic, and default risks, the country also scores poorly on education indicators," said Yasheng Huang, a in international management at the Sloan in his recent article.

He said, "According to one report, ranked 180th among 221 in literacy. This is a potential red flag for Chinese investments in because research suggests that investments in promote growth only in countries with high levels of human capital. itself benefited from its infrastructural investments because it had also invested heavily in education."

In the recent article which appeared on 'Project Syndicate', the said: " critics often claim that is using its massive 'Belt and Road Initiative' as a form of coercive 'debt-trap diplomacy' to exert control over the countries that join its transnational infrastructure investment scheme. This risk, as of recently noted, is often exaggerated by the media. In fact, the BRI may hold a different kind of risk - for China itself."

At the recent BRI summit in Beijing, Chinese seemed to acknowledge the "debt-trap" criticism. In his address, Xi said that "building high-quality, sustainable, risk-resistant, reasonably priced, and will help countries to utilize fully their resource endowments."

This is an encouraging signal, as it shows that China has become more aware of the debt implications of BRI. A study by the concluded that eight of the 63 countries participating in the BRI are at risk of "debt distress."

But as memorably put it, "If you owe your a hundred pounds, you have a problem. But if you owe your a million pounds, it has." In the context of the BRI, China may turn out to be the who is owed a million pounds.

In particular, China may fall victim to the "obsolescing bargain model," which states that a foreign investor loses bargaining power as it invests more in a host country. Infrastructure projects like those under the BRI are a classic example, because they are bulky, bolted to the ground, and have zero economic value if left incomplete.

wrote "Unsurprisingly, some BRI partner countries are now demanding to renegotiate terms and typically after the projects have started. China may be forced to offer ever more favorable concessions in order to keep the projects on track".

In mid-April, for example, announced that a major BRI rail project, put on hold by the government after last year's election, would now go ahead "after renegotiation." According to media reports, the costs of construction were reduced by as much as one-third. Other BRI countries will probably also ask for debt forgiveness and write-offs, the costs of which will ultimately be borne by Chinese savers.

The BRI may well have additional hidden costs for China down the road. For starters, it is extraordinarily difficult to make projects. There is a widespread belief that infrastructure investment powers economic growth, but the evidence for this is weak.

"In fact, China itself built much of its current infrastructure after its growth had taken off. In the 1980s and 1990s, for example, China grew much faster than despite having a According to the Bank, in 1996 China had 56,678 kilometers (35,218 miles) of rail lines, and had 62,915 kilometers. Chinese growth was not jump-started by infrastructure, but by reforms and human capital investments. If growth fails to materialize in BRI countries, Chinese companies may end up bearing the costs", said the article.

