France welcomes 17th edition of Varuna bilateral exercise with India

on Friday welcomed the two-part exercise with India, calling it a "swift development" of relations in the maritime security.

" is a decades-long exercise illustrative of our historic and strategic partnership... is an all-weather, unconditional and predictable partner, and with India, our naval cooperation has been exemplary...It is an integral and key part of our strategic partnership since 1998," an official statement outlined.

The first phase of the exercise, namely 19.1, began off Goa's coast on May 1 and is scheduled to culminate on May 10. Varuna 19.2, on the other hand, is slated to be held in May-end near

A statement issued by the in New Delhi outlined that the exercise -- which was initiated in 1983 -- implements two key documents which were adopted during French Emmanuel Macron's state visit to last year: the Joint Strategic Vision of India- France Cooperation in the Region and the Reciprocal Logistics Support Agreement between the armed forces of the two countries.

At least six ships are participating in the exercise, including the French Navy's FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers, FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, the frigate FNS Latouche-Treville, the tanker FNS Marne and a nuclear submarine. Around 3,000 French sailors are on board for this two-part maritime exercise.

From the Indian side, INS Vikramaditya, destroyer INS Mumbai, the Teg-class frigate, INS Tarkash, the Shishumar - class submarine, INS Shankul, and the Deepak-class fleet tanker, INS Deepak, will be participating in the joint exercise, it added.

The harbour phase at includes cross-visits, professional interactions and discussions, and sports events. The sea phase comprises various exercises across the spectrum of maritime operations. It will be a multi-domain exercise; sea, air and undersea involvement of the newly modernized and its group, the statement highlighted.

The carrier has been equipped with the modern naval and equipment, including for submarine and cyber warfare while the aircraft are now Rafale-only. 20 of the jets are on board. It speaks volumes about the strategic importance France attaches to the region and its partnership with India, the statement further said.

