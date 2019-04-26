JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures of her "Forever Fam"

Kerala CM hits back at PM Modi for his statement on BJP workers' safety
Business Standard

Fresh explosions hit Sri Lanka

ANI  |  Asia 

Three explosions rocked Kalmunai city of Sri Lanka on Friday while security forces were carrying out searches to nab suspects of the Easter Sunday attacks.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

During the raids, the Sri Lankan police recovered Islamic State uniforms, ISIS flags, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera in Sammanthurai, CNN quoted police, as saying.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede, and Batticaloa amid Easter Sunday celebrations. At least 250 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had on Thursday warned of "sleeper cells" that might launch more attacks in the island nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 22:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU