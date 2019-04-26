Fresh explosions hit Sri Lanka

Three explosions rocked Kalmunai city of Sri Lanka on Friday while security forces were carrying out searches to nab suspects of the Easter Sunday attacks.
No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.
During the raids, the Sri Lankan police recovered Islamic State uniforms, ISIS flags, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera in Sammanthurai, CNN quoted police, as saying.
On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede, and Batticaloa amid Easter Sunday celebrations. At least 250 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had on Thursday warned of "sleeper cells" that might launch more attacks in the island nation.
