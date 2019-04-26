Fresh explosions hit Sri Lanka

Three explosions rocked city of on Friday while security forces were carrying out searches to nab suspects of the Sunday attacks.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported yet.

During the raids, the recovered Islamic State uniforms, flags, 150 Gelignite sticks, 100,000 ball bearings and a drone camera in Sammanthurai, quoted police, as saying.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede, and Batticaloa amid Sunday celebrations. At least 250 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

Sri Lankan had on Thursday warned of "sleeper cells" that might launch more attacks in the island nation.

