'Friends' actor Lauren Tom recalls being 'booed' by audience

Guest actors on 'Friends' revealed that they never got the same adulation enjoyed by the main characters of the much-loved sitcom and some of them were even booed.

Ahead of the show's 25th anniversary on September 22, ten notable guest actors who appeared in the series recalled their during an interview with Today, Weekly reported.

"The fans were rabid. I wasn't prepared for the amount of venom I was about to receive in a live audience where they actually booed my character," recalled who essayed Ross' girlfriend in the season 2.

"I think most actors are pretty sensitive. That's why we're doing what we do, because our emotions are right on our sleeve," Tom added.

Sharing how shocked he was when the audience actually 'booed' at her, she said, "I just was so shocked that they were booing me. And, of course, I was trying very hard not to get my feelings hurt. I had to get used to that. I did understand intellectually that, you know, the audience was meant to be rooting for Rachel."

Tom admitted that even she was 'rooting for' Rachel portrayed by and said, "Even I was rooting for Rachel, on some level, 'cause I was a fan of the show! But emotionally my body didn't understand that when I heard the booing. So that was tough."

She remembers that the show creators characterised 'to be the nicest person on Earth.'

"The writers meant to have her that way, so that the joke would play more that Rachel thinks she's a bitch no matter what she does or says," she added.

Other notable names present during the interview were Christina Applegate, Cole Sprouse, Jessica Hecht, and

