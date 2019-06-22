Katherine Schwarzenegger wishes husband Chris Pratt in an adorable post

The newlywed couple and are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for each other. As turns 40, his wife was the first one to wish him on the special day in an adorable manner.

Schwarzenegger posted a collage on in honour of Pratt's birthday, which included beaming shots of the couple doing all sorts of different activities. From biking, golfing and sitting in a hot tub to a silly selfie of the two doing face masks, the collage showed off the newlywed couple's moments of love from the past when the duo was dating.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! so much! Happy happy!" the 29-year-old captioned the post.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family earlier this month. The duo was first seen together over a year ago during picnic last summer.

The posted a picture of along with his 6-year-old son and wrote, "Happy to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands-on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day," the newlywed continued. " "

The 'Avengers: Endgame' shares his son with his ex-wife, The two finalized their divorce in October and decided to remain on friendly terms.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week's issue that the couple is really excited to start their family soon.

"She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," the source said of Schwarzenegger.

"He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)