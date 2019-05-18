Alexandra Shipp, Cole Sprouse latest addition to 'Silk Road' cast

"X-Men" star and "Riverdale" have come on-board true crime drama "Silk Road".

Tiller Russell is directing the film which also features and Nick Robinson, reported Deadline.

The film, based on the Rolling Stone article 'Dead End On Silk Road' by David Kushner, focuses on criminal mastermind who unleashed the Darknet and the 'Jurassic Narc' (Clarke) bent on bringing down the young kingpin's billion-dollar empire.

Principal photography on the project is slated to begin next month.

High Frequency Entertainment's and are producing the film along with and for and and of Perfect Season Productions.

