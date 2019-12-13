Federal Trade Commission may ban integrating Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook's plan of integrating multiple messaging services.

According to The New York Times, the FTC is weighing whether the integration of Messenger, WhatsApp, and would reduce competition in social networking space. The agency is yet to make a decision about the injunction.

Facebook's plan behind stitching the technical infrastructure of the messaging services it owns is to allow its 2.7 billion users seamlessly communicate across the platforms.