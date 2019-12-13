Federal Trade Commission may ban integrating Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

-
ALSO READ
Germany fines Facebook $2.3 million for violating hate speech law
Willing to break up major tech companies, says FTC Chairman Joe Simons
In a first, Facebook is adding its name to Instagram and WhatsApp
Managing a waning asset and searching for growth: How FB is balancing it
Why $5-bn fine is just the tip of the iceberg of Facebook's settlement woes
-
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook's plan of integrating multiple messaging services.
According to The New York Times, the FTC is weighing whether the integration of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram would reduce competition in social networking space. The agency is yet to make a decision about the injunction.
Facebook's plan behind stitching the technical infrastructure of the messaging services it owns is to allow its 2.7 billion users seamlessly communicate across the platforms.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU