Federal Trade Commission may ban integrating Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger

Facebook's plan behind stitching the technical infrastructure of the messaging services it owns is to allow its 2.7 billion users seamlessly communicate across the platforms.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering seeking a preliminary injunction against Facebook's plan of integrating multiple messaging services.

According to The New York Times, the FTC is weighing whether the integration of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram would reduce competition in social networking space. The agency is yet to make a decision about the injunction.

First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 21:10 IST

