JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Year in review: From OnePlus to Asus, best midrange flagship phones of 2019
Business Standard

To prevent data theft, Chrome to now warn if your password has been stolen

The browser will also offer real-time phishing protections on the desktop which warn when you visit malicious sites

ANI  |  Internet 

google
The predictive phishing protection will also alert if you enter Google account password into a site suspected of phishing.

Google Chrome has been updated with a handful of new security features to prevent internet crimes.

As the official blog notes, Chrome will now warn you if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach on some site or app when you type your credentials into a website.

The browser will also offer real-time phishing protections on the desktop which warn when you visit malicious sites. The predictive phishing protection will also alert if you enter Google account password into a site suspected of phishing even if sync is not enabled.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU