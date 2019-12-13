To prevent data theft, Chrome to now warn if your password has been stolen

has been updated with a handful of new security features to prevent internet crimes.

As the official blog notes, Chrome will now warn you if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach on some site or app when you type your credentials into a website.

The browser will also offer real-time phishing protections on the desktop which warn when you visit malicious sites. The predictive phishing protection will also alert if you enter Google account password into a site suspected of phishing even if sync is not enabled.