JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

PI Industries plunges 8% on termination of Ind-Swift slump sale agreement
Business Standard

Fuel prices hiked for 7th straight day, petrol crosses Rs 110 in Delhi

In Delhi, with an increase of Rs 0.35 in petrol and diesel prices, their cost rose to Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today.

Topics
Petrol-diesel prices | Fuel prices | Oil price rise

ANI 

Oil Ministry authorises new companies to sell auto fuels in the country
Petrol price rise

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the seventh consecutive day across the country on Tuesday.

In Delhi, with an increase of Rs 0.35 in petrol and diesel prices, their cost rose to Rs 110.04 per litre and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively today.

In the country's financial capital, Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 115.85 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

Earlier, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," said the source.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 02 2021. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.