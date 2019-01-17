After chargesheet, RJD not in mood to give Begusarai seat to Kanhaiya Kumar

Chargesheet against former JNUSU might cast a shadow on his possible candidature from the for the

Reportedly, Kanhaiya was to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's constituency as the nominee of comprising the RJD, Congress, NCP, Jitan HAM (S), Loktantrik of and all Left parties.

However, jeopardizing his candidature, the had on Monday filed a chargesheet in a court against and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the in February 2016.

According to sources in the RJD, the party is now in two minds about pitting Kanhaiya as their candidate from the seat.

According to the sources, the does not want to give the seat to since he is currently embroiled in the JNU controversy.

"That's why our leader distanced himself from Kanhaiya Kumar in October 2018 CPI rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan and didn't share stage with him," sources claimed.

The rally was the official political debut of Kanhaiya Kumar.

Kanhaiya is a native of Bihat panchayat under the Barauni block of district.

Sources from told ANI that Tanveer Hasan, who fought the 2014 on ticket from Begusarai, remained party's first choice.

In 2014, lost to late by 58,000 votes and was second in the race. Despite of the 'Modi wave', Hasan managed to garner approximately 4 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)