Congress Youth Wing to hoist National Flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

The party's youth wing is planning to hoist the Flag at the in Jammu and Kashmir's area as part of its Yuva Kranti Yatra, highlighting the failure of the government across the country.

The Yuva Kranti Yatra started on December 16 from Kanyakumari and is expected to reach on January 30 where a big event has been planned. Indian Youth (IYC) and Srinivas BV are leading the Yatra which is scheduled to reach on January 19.

told ANI that the party is planning to hoist the Flag at the

Pandey said, "we are not going to have Biryani in we are going to show to anti- forces that youth stands with the spirit of "

"Our Yatra started from Kanyakumari and has almost travelled nine thousand kilometres from Tamila Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and It will enter through Punjab," he added.

"Through flag hoisting, we want to show that is an integral part of and youth stands with the sentiment whereas some of the political parties and their leaders are trying to showcase that youth in has deviated from the idea of India which is not true," Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)