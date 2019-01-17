Bihar: Stray dogs enjoy leisure time on govt hospital beds

While people are often seen begging for a bed in government hospitals due its shortage, such is not the case, seemingly, with one government in Bihar's district where stray dogs were seen leisurely resting on patient beds raising concerns regarding the in the state.

According to a patient in the hospital, they are not assigned beds since they are mainly occupied by stray dogs.

"The authorities refuse to give us bedsheets. These dogs enjoy the comfort of bedsheets," a patient said.

When asked about the situation, the authority stated that they are going to look into the matter and punish the ones responsible for this.

"We will ascertain how this happened and who's responsible for it," said Umesh Chandra, Incharge, Civil Surgeon.

This is not the first time when questions have been raised over the in

In July last year, the (NMCH), which is reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in the state capital, was seen flooded with rainwater following heavy rainfall.

Patients were seen lying on the bed in the (ICU) while the room was inundated with rainwater. Meanwhile, fish were also spotted swimming in water inside the ICU.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)