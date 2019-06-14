Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inspects ongoing projects in Rishikesh and Haridwar

Jal Shakti reviewed the ongoing Namami Gange projects in and during his one day tour to on Thursday.

He inspected the (STP) in and reviewed the operation of the plant in detail.

Shekhawat also inspected the under construction of Jagjeetpur STP in Haridwar, which is slated for completion later this year. He discussed the roadmap ahead for the Jagjeetpur STP with the for Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG),

Under the Namami Gange programme, NMCG has approved four projects, two projects related to laying of Interception and Diversion (I & D) works and two projects for creating 82 (68+14) Million Liters Per Day (MLD) STP capacity. A total of Rs 426.97 cr has been sanctioned for these projects in

Work on the 14 MLD STP was recently completed and the other STP of 68 MLD is expected to be completed by August 2019.

The also inspected the Chandi Ghat project in Haridwar, this project was inaugurated in February 2019. River frontal development, River protection works, bathing ghat and cremation Ghat were constructed under this project, at a cost of Rs 69.18 cr.

Later, Mr Shekhawat also addressed a gathering at Parmarth Niketan, He urged to conserve water in every possible way and also stressed on the importance of Ganga rejuvenation and conservation while appealing to everyone to join the movement and turn it into a major movement.

The also took stock of the STP projects in which will be completed by December 2019 The project work is still under progress, a total of Rs 163.2 Crore has been sanctioned for the projects at Rishikesh.

Mr Shekhawat inspected the 6 MLD STP project in Lakkarghat, He had a detailed discussion with the officials and instructed them to ensure the projects get completed on time.

