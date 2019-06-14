Two terrorists gunned down in Awantipora by security forces

Two terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered from them in Braw Bandina area of in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Friday.

"On a credible input, a cordon & was launched jointly by police and security forces in Braw Bandina area of During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, 02 terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," said a J & release.

"Incriminating material including arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter," it added.

This comes after four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in district last week.

