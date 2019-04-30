8th edition of Asian Designer Week promotes North-East textiles

With a theme to promote the North-East textiles, a two-day long 8th edition of Asian 2019 was held here on Sunday.

Organised by (AFDC), the event gave a platform to young designers from across the region to showcase their latest collection.

During the event, renowned showcased his latest summer collection. Celebrating spring summer, Robert's collection showcased the rich Manipuri cultural dress clubbed with Naga headgear.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipuri said, "This collection speaks not only of design but of emotions of our Northeast culture also. We need to bring these fashion trends in limelight and make the woven textiles of Northeast the fashion trend of "

In the event, more than 40 designers showcased their creativity and talent on the ramp including Saroj Mitra's brand 'kraft corridor'.

Vivek Rawat, the of Asian Designer said, "The last season was our huge success, we hope for even better results this season. Our objective is to formulate a platform for the budding designers across who are immensely talented, and have the potential to take their fashion labels to global markets.

