Salesforce State of Service report states customer service trends are changing in 2019

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released its 2019 State of Service report capturing insights and trends from service agents and decision makers worldwide to determine their biggest challenges and priorities, the changing role of customer service agents, the impact of (AI) on the future of customer service and how mobile workers fit into modern customer service.

is redefining customer standards and making service a strategic asset. The biggest challenge for Indian businesses is keeping up with changing consumer expectations. In India, 93 per cent of decision-makers said that their company's customer service must transform in order to stay competitive. is a top priority for these decision makers followed by upgrading workforce skills and lastly revamping processes and workflows.

The service agent of today is increasingly tasked with building relationships and driving revenue. They are swapping their mundane tasks for challenging, high-value work. 89 per cent of agents in said their roles are more strategic than two years ago and executives increasingly understand that customer service transformation requires an investment of time, talent, and resources. 85 per cent of Indian decision makers are making significant investments in agent training and 94 per cent of service agents in say they have a clear path for career growth at their job.

(AI) is viewed by decision makers and agents alike as a strategic advantage to customer and employee experience. In India, the use of AI and Chatbots by customer service teams is projected to increase by 90 per cent and 118 per cent respectively, over the next 18 months.

In addition to being more closely aligned with departments across the organization, service is moving beyond the call centre as customers embrace an array of digital channels. 88 per cent of service professionals in said that their organization is seeing increased case volume through digital channels.

The expanding mobile workforce is driving new revenue streams and brand differentiation. 96 per cent of Indian service decision-makers believes the experience a customer has with a is a reflection of their brand. 69% have increased headcount over the past year, 78 per cent expect to increase headcount next year.

"India is a unique nation, a country of a billion proud people, who are young, growing economically, and more aware today than they have ever been. Today we find ourselves at a significant point, as we emerge as a global economic and political power. It is difficult not to be excited about the potential of the Indian consumer. Businesses are realising that service can drive elevated customer experiences, differentiate brands, and drive new revenue streams. As a result, service leaders are investing in their people, processes, and to drive nothing short of a transformation", said Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, India.

"Today's consumer is at the centre of digital experience provided by businesses. Our clients now expect similar intuitive interactions and efficient solutions at their fingertips built on a platform of trust. Further, as custodians of clients' wealth, we are expected to respond in real time to changes in financial markets. We are defined by the experience our customers have with us and I believe is the key differentiator. It has helped us deliver solutions and experiences that are customer-centric, dependable and responsive," said, Anshu Kapoor, - Private Wealth Management.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)