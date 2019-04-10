Salesforce State of Service report states customer service trends are changing in 2019

-
ALSO READ
Most Indian businesses not delivering on CX tech: Report
IBM makes Watson available for competing Cloud services
Oracle brings personalised 'Digital Assistant' for enterprises
Microsoft testing new feature to create spreadsheets using visual data
Novel algorithm can 'de-bias' data for artificial intelligence
-
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released its 2019 State of Service report capturing insights and trends from service agents and decision makers worldwide to determine their biggest challenges and priorities, the changing role of customer service agents, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of customer service and how mobile workers fit into modern customer service.
Technology is redefining customer standards and making service a strategic asset. The biggest challenge for Indian businesses is keeping up with changing consumer expectations. In India, 93 per cent of decision-makers said that their company's customer service must transform in order to stay competitive. Improving service technologies is a top priority for these decision makers followed by upgrading workforce skills and lastly revamping processes and workflows.
The service agent of today is increasingly tasked with building relationships and driving revenue. They are swapping their mundane tasks for challenging, high-value work. 89 per cent of agents in India said their roles are more strategic than two years ago and executives increasingly understand that customer service transformation requires an investment of time, talent, and resources. 85 per cent of Indian decision makers are making significant investments in agent training and 94 per cent of service agents in India say they have a clear path for career growth at their job.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is viewed by decision makers and agents alike as a strategic advantage to customer and employee experience. In India, the use of AI and Chatbots by customer service teams is projected to increase by 90 per cent and 118 per cent respectively, over the next 18 months.
In addition to being more closely aligned with departments across the organization, service is moving beyond the call centre as customers embrace an array of digital channels. 88 per cent of service professionals in India said that their organization is seeing increased case volume through digital channels.
The expanding mobile workforce is driving new revenue streams and brand differentiation. 96 per cent of Indian service decision-makers believes the experience a customer has with a mobile worker is a reflection of their brand. 69% have increased mobile worker headcount over the past year, 78 per cent expect to increase mobile worker headcount next year.
"India is a unique nation, a country of a billion proud people, who are young, growing economically, and more aware today than they have ever been. Today we find ourselves at a significant point, as we emerge as a global economic and political power. It is difficult not to be excited about the potential of the Indian consumer. Businesses are realising that service can drive elevated customer experiences, differentiate brands, and drive new revenue streams. As a result, service leaders are investing in their people, processes, and technology to drive nothing short of a transformation", said Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, Salesforce India.
"Today's consumer is at the centre of digital experience provided by businesses. Our clients now expect similar intuitive interactions and efficient solutions at their fingertips built on a platform of trust. Further, as custodians of clients' wealth, we are expected to respond in real time to changes in financial markets. We are defined by the experience our customers have with us and I believe technology is the key differentiator. It has helped us deliver solutions and experiences that are customer-centric, dependable and responsive," said, Anshu Kapoor, Edelweiss Head - Private Wealth Management.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU