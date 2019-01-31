Budget Session: Opposition insists govt to take up non-controversial Bills in Parliament

The Opposition has asked the government not to take up any controversial Bills for passage in Parliament in the Budget Session, said Azad on Thursday.

"We should take up only those Bills which are not controversial and on which there is total unanimity. We, the Opposition would like to discuss issues like safety of women, inflation, unemployment and farmers' issue. We are expecting that the government will not bring any controversial Bill. We will only cooperate on those Bills which are non-controversial," Azad told media after attending the all-party meeting here.

The of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, quoting Narendra Modi, said that the government has assured to present an interim budget only.

also said, "The government talks about women all the time but have not listed Women Reservation Bill. We have asked the government not to take up any controversial Bill in Parliament".

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and the interim Budget will be presented on February 1.

The session will commence with the customary address by to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings.

It will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the which are due before May.

