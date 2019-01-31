NSSO data on jobs still being processed, says Niti Aayog; pegs GDP growth rate for 2017-18 at 7.2 pc

Aayog has also revised the GDP growth rate for 2017-18, up from 6.7 per cent earlier to 7.2 per cent.

"The government did not release the data on jobs as it is still being processed. We are of the view that when the data of this quarter are ready, we will release it," he said while briefing

said the Periodic Level Force Survey (PLFS) requires quarter-on-quarter data. PLFS was recommended by his predecessor and the purpose was to conduct a regular survey of households so that quarterly urban employment data and annual rural data are available.

"The data collection method is different now," said "We are using a computer-assisted personal interview in the new survey. It is not right to compare the NSSO report as final."

The NSSO assessment published by a financial daily showed that unemployment rate across the country stood at 6.1 per cent, the highest since 1972-73.

Earlier this week, of Statistical Commission P C Mohanan and his colleague resigned, alleging delay in releasing the job data and interference by other state agencies.

The report said that joblessness stood at 7.8 per cent in urban areas compared with 5.3 per cent in rural areas. The unemployment rate for rural women stood at 13.6 per cent compared to 4.8 per cent in 2011-12.

The labour force participation rate -- the proportion of population working or seeking jobs -- declined to 36.9 per cent in 2017-18 from 39.5 per cent in 2011-12, the report said.

In 1972-73, the NSSO data showed unemployment at 5.18 per cent.

said the Aayog has revised the GDP growth rate for 2017-18, up from 6.7 per cent earlier to 7.2 per cent.

Aayog said new jobs are being created in the Indian economy. The nature of jobs is changing the world over. In too, he said, people are exiting low-level jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)