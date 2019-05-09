Gillette India Ltd announces Third Quarter results

India Ltd (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company delivered sales of Rs 466 Cr, up 3 per cent vs year ago, behind brand fundamentals, the strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution.

The Profit after Tax (PAT) was Rs 88 Cr, up 23 per cent versus year ago behind continued focus on productivity; cost efficiency and reduced advertising spend during the quarter. Sales for the year till date are up 10 per cent and Profit after Tax (PAT) is up 7 per cent versus year ago.

"We have delivered growth for the third consecutive quarter this year driven by category development and execution excellence. We will continue to focus on raising the bar on superiority of our products, packaging, go-to-market and communication, improving productivity and strengthening our organization and culture", said Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, India Ltd.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)