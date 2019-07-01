Girl student found pregnant at government run hostel in Odisha

A girl student was found pregnant at a hostel run by Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) Development Department of the state government.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Sahoo: "We received a report from the District Welfare Officer (DWO) that one student who was on summer vacation, after joining here, was found to be pregnant."

"The students had gone to their homes during the summer break in mid-April. They returned to the hostel day before Sunday. The girls were subjected to a medical examination. We got the report that one girl was pregnant," he said.

"We are looking into the matter. Legal action will be taken," he added.

