GoAir to start Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight services from March 1

Adding as its fourth foreign destination, on Tuesday announced that it will start from Kannur to the UAE capital from March 1.

" will operate four direct per week between Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur and bookings are now open at an attractive all-inclusive one-way fare starting from Rs 6,099," the said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the had announced that it would start to Muscat, its third international destination, from the recently-commissioned in northern from February 28.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, on Tuesday said, "We are tremendously excited to be launching to Commercial and cultural links between and the UAE are flourishing and GoAir is committed to contribute in facilitating and enhancing the growth of trade and the strong demand for tourism."



On the domestic front, GoAir currently connects Kannur to Bengaluru, and

On the international front, the has recently introduced direct daily connectivity to Phuket from Mumbai, and

It also operates four direct weekly flights on the Mumbai-Male route, three weekly flights on the Delhi-Male route and two weekly flights on the Bengaluru-Male route.

Last Thursday, Aviation veteran was appointed as the of GoAir's rival, IndiGo, for a period of five years as the latter plans a major international expansion this year.

