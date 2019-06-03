Goods train derails in Koraput district; rail services hampered

in district were disrupted after a wagon of a goods train derailed between and Chhatriput on Monday.

According to reports, the goods train was en-route to Vishakhapatnam from Jagdalpur when the mishap occurred.

Following the derailment, Jagdalpur -Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express and Rourkela- Express were held up at railway station.

Senior Railway staff have rushed to the spot.

Efforts were on to clear the tracks as soon as possible.

