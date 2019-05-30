Google Maps rolls out tool to check speed limits in more than 40 countries

Maps will now be able to show users speed limits, speed cameras, and mobile speed cameras in more than 40 countries worldwide.

According to TechCrunch, the feature had been previously limited to select markets. With the expansion, Maps will offer the ability to check for speed cameras in countries including India, US, UK, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and more.

The rollout is available for both iOS and users. However, users will be able to additionally report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras. The appears at the bottom corner of the app while speed traps are shown as icons on the roads.

