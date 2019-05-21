Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL owners report random shutdowns

Owners of the recently released 3a and 3a XL are reporting random device shutdowns.

A Reddit post describes the problem impacting both the models where the devices require a hard reset by holding the power button down for 30 seconds before they turn back on. Another user reported similar crashing of the device without any trigger. One user reported the problem while connecting to the home

Some tried using the device in Safe Mode, but that too did not appear to have helped much. It is unclear as to what is causing the random shutdowns of the latest, affordable is yet to release a patch to address the issue.

