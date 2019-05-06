This Roomba screams when it bumps into stuff

JUST IN
Firefox rolls out fix for add-ons issue
When you hit your pinky toe while walking around the house, screams and swear words come naturally. A YouTuber has successfully built that capability into a Roomba so you can call it your friend.

YouTuber Michael Reeves explains in his video how he modified a house cleaning Roomba to make it scream or swear whenever it bumps into stuff. Reeves added touch sensors which detect collisions and play sound from the Bluetooth speaker.

Given that a Roomba's job is to reach difficult places to clean, obviously, the screams are aplenty which is fun for those who know, and plain scary for the visitors.

