Israel responds to a cyberattack with air strike

For the first time, a nation has retaliated with immediate physical action to a cyber attack. Defence Forces (IDF) launched an airstrike on a building believed to house digital warfare operatives.

As Engadget reports, the militant group failed in the attempted cyber offensive, but the IDF hit the building, claiming it wiped out Hamas' cyber operational capabilities.

In 2015, the US also retaliated with drone strike to kill ISIL hacker group in-charge However, Israel's response is seen as immediate and questions the future warfares in the digital era.

