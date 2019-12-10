Google Shopping 100 goes live: Here's your guide to trending gift ideas

-
Ahead of the holidays, Google has made its shopping microsite, Google Shopping 100, live for everyone.
Google Shopping 100 is a list of trending products on Google search in the US to help you buy what others are buying. The list showcases products across categories, ages, and interests, the official blog notes.
In addition to showing you what's popular, Google also helps you find the best prices and places to buy from to make last-minute gifting easy.
