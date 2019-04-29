'GoT' Season 8 latest episode left Ayan Mukerji speechless

As the third and longest episode of the uber-popular show, 'Game of Thrones' aired today, fans from around the world were thrilled to watch the grand 'Battle of Winterfell'.

One such fan is filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who took to to share a picture from the episode. "THERE ARE NO WORDS! #OMG #bestofthebest," he wrote alongside the image.

The picture is of a scene where and can be seen looking at the battlefield of

On the work front, the is gearing up for his latest sci-fi trilogy, ' ' The film stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and in pivotal roles. It is slated to release around this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)