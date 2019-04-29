'GoT' Season 8 latest episode left Ayan Mukerji speechless

As the third and longest episode of the uber-popular HBO show, 'Game of Thrones' aired today, fans from around the world were thrilled to watch the grand 'Battle of Winterfell'.
One such fan is filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who took to Instagram to share a picture from the episode. "THERE ARE NO WORDS! #OMG #bestofthebest," he wrote alongside the image.
The picture is of a scene where Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen can be seen looking at the battlefield of Winterfell.
On the work front, the director is gearing up for his latest sci-fi trilogy, 'Bhramastra.' The film stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.
