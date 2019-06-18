Govt compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officers

After dismissing 12 senior Income officers, the on Tuesday retired as many as 15 senior officers of the and Customs with an immediate effect.

The officers, who were retired compulsorily, are of the ranks of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and

The retirement has been ordered under Rule 56 (j) of the of Central Services.

The officers have been compulsorily retired are:

1. Dr Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner

2. Atul Dikshit, Commissioner

3. Sansar Chand, Commissioner

4. G Shree Harsha, Commissioner

5. Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner

6. Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner

7. Virendra K Agarwal, Additional Commissioner

8. Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner

9. Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner

10. S S Pabana, Assistant Commissioner

11. S S Bisht, Assistant Commissioner

12. Vinod Kr Sanga, Assistant Commissioner

13. Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner

14. Aswal, Deputy Commissioner

15.

